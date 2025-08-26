Worker dies in explosion at steel company premises in Palghar district

Palghar, Aug 25 (PTI) A worked died in an explosion in the premises of a stainless steel company in Boisar industrial area in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Monday night, an official said.

The incident took place in the premises of Viraj Company when a worker was engaged in filling air into a tyre, according to Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Palghar district located adjoining Mumbai.

The worker died on the spot in the sudden explosion, he said, adding the body was later shifted to a hospital in Boisar.

However, the grieving family members refused to claim the body, declaring they will not take it away for last rites until "justice is served" by the company.

Tension prevailed in the vicinity as news of the death spread, with several locals and co-workers gathering outside the hospital.

Authorities said investigations were underway to ascertain the cause of the explosion and whether there were safety lapses at the unit.

Officials from the Boisar police station have been informed about the tragic incident.

On August 21, four workers died and two others were hospitalised after they inhaled nitrogen gas that leaked at a pharmaceutical company in Tarapur MIDC in Palghar district. PTI COR RSY