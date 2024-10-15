Workers call off over a month-long strike at Samsung's Tamil Nadu plant

Chennai/ New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) In a major relief to consumer electronic major Samsung, the over a month-long strike by its employees at Tamil Nadu-based plant was called off on Tuesday following extensive discussions between the representatives of workers, the state government and company management.

The 37-day strike was called off after various departments conducted meetings with concerned parties at various stages and the Samusung management announced several welfare measures in the interest of the workers, according to a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu government.

A Samsung India spokesperson said the company welcomed the decision of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) to call off the strike.

Besides, it also assured not to take action against workers who merely participated in the strike, which Samsung termed as "illegal" and said it is committed to work closely with them to "make the Chennai factory a great place to work".

"Samsung India welcomes CITU's decision to call off the illegal strike. We thank the government of Tamil Nadu for its support and welcome our workers who have decided to return to work unconditionally. We will not take action against workers who merely participated in the illegal strike," said the spokesperson.

Now all the striking workers will immediately return to work and Samsung would not take any disciplinary action against striking employees, with workers agreeing not to take any "pre-judicial" action, a one-page statement added.

Moreover, the Samsung management will file a written reply to the charter of demands filed by the workers before the conciliation officer.

"Both the parties have accepted this advice. The workers informed that they would call off the strike immediately and return to work," said the statement, adding, "Thus the strike at the Samsung factory has come to an end and all the workers are resuming work." Samsung had already accepted majority of the demands put forth by the striking workers led by trade union body CITU. However, the issue of giving recognition to the workers' union remained unresolved.

About 1,100 workers of the total 1,750 employees of Samsung India had been on strike since September 9 to press for various demands which included wage revision, better work conditions, and registration of the newly-formed Samsung India Workers Union backed by CITU by the labour department.

A section of workers of Samsung India Electronics along with CITU leaders were arrested on Thursday after they tried to stage a protest without obtaining permission, police said, adding that they were released later.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had recently instructed Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T M Anbarasan, Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C V Ganesan, Minister for Industries T R B Rajaa, and Minister for Public Works E V Velu to hold talks with Samsung India and the agitating workers.

The decision to call off the strike was taken at the conciliatory meeting which was held at the office of the Department of Labour Welfare in Chennai on Tuesday, in which representatives from Samsung India and the striking workers took part, it added.

Samsung manufactures appliances and consumer durable products such as refrigerators, TVs, and washing machines at its facility near Chennai.

This facility contributes to nearly one-fifth of Samsung's revenue, which was at Rs 96,628.90 crore (nearly USD 12 billion) in FY23, as per the company's latest financial report.

Samsung India also has a plant at Noida in Uttar Pradesh, where it manufactures smartphones. PTI KRH VIJ HVA