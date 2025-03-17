Worker's strike hits production at JK Paper's Gujarat unit

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) JK Paper Ltd on Monday said production at its unit at Fort Songadh in Gujarat has been partially hit due to a strike called by trade unions of a section of workers.

The strike has been called by trade unions of a section of workers at unit CPM of the company at Fort Songadh, in Gujarat with effect from March 17, 2025, JK Paper said in a regulatory filing.

Due to this, the manufacturing activities of the said unit have been disrupted to some extent, it added.

On the estimated impact on production, the company said it is at around 20 per cent less production than normal course.

"The company management is in discussion with the concerned Trade Unions to resolve the issue amicably," the filing said. PTI RKL MR MR