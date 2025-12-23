Workers' unions to hold strike in February against new labour codes, SHANTI Bill and G RAM G

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) A joint platform of central trade unions have decided to hold a nationwide strike in February against the government's move to change legislations related to workers, the nuclear energy sector, and rural jobs.

The trade unions are opposing the four new labour codes notified by the government in November and the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, passed by the Parliament during the Winter Session, which was concluded on December 19.

Also, the unions are against the passage of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, which replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), 2005 and seeks to provide rural workers with an employment guarantee of 125 days per financial year.

Members of the farmers' body Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and NCCOEEE (National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers) have extended their support to the general strike.

"Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions (CTUs) and Sectoral Federations/ Associations resolve to call a general strike on 12th February 2026 against the Labour Codes and the multi-pronged attack by the central government on the people's rights and entitlements," the forum of 10 workers' unions said in a statement on Tuesday.

The date of the strike will be formally ratified at the National Workers' Convention to be held on January 9 in New Delhi, the statement said.

The proposed strike is expected to coincide with the Budget Session of the Parliament, which is held in February every year.

About the new labour codes notified by the government, the workers' forum said, "These codes negate our right to strike, make union registration problematic, de-recognition of unions easy, make the process of conciliation and adjudication cumbersome, enable winding up labour courts and introducing a tribunal for workers, and give overriding power to registrars to de-register unions." It further stated that the SHANTI Act aims to withdraw the liability of foreign and national suppliers of instruments in case of accidents/disasters – certainly, it is an attack on the nuclear security and sovereignty of our country.

The forum said that the VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, replaces the rights-based rural employment guarantee when the people are reeling under extreme joblessness, and shifts the fiscal burden on to the states.

The new job scheme bans the operation of the Act during harvesting season to ensure cheap labour for landlords, it said.

Except for Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), all major workers' unions, including INTUC, AITUC, and CITU, are part of the forum.

"We call upon all the opposition parties in Parliament and various sections of the people, especially the youth and students, to come forward in support and solidarity with this strike to save the basic rights of the working people and protect the democratic fabric of the country," the forum said. PTI ABI HVA