Working on next 100-day agenda of transformation: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said the ministry is working on the next 100-day agenda of transformation to further push the country's economic growth.

He also said that the government is taking steps to promote ease of doing business and ease of living.

"Earlier today, I had a meeting where we were discussing the next 100 days agenda of transformation, and we have collectively resolved that the next 100 days we are going to follow the clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15th August, the clarion call to take India forward on a fast track pathway, implement our vision to make India a developed nation by 2047," he said while virtually addressing an event.

Goyal added that the government is looking to reform processes to improve the business environment of the country.

"We are looking to make life of our citizens better through ease of living, where we are all focused on ease of doing business by removing regulatory overburden, reducing compliances, supporting industry to fearlessly invest and grow," he said, adding, "we are making win-win alliances with different parts of the world."

India has concluded robust, balanced, fair and equitable free trade agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Mauritius, four nation bloc EFTA and the UK.

An official said that the ministry is looking at proposals such as liberalising foreign direct investment norms, easing investments from neighbouring countries, more tax benefits for startups, easing certain environmental norms for the leather and footwear industry, liberalised rules to promote exports through e-commerce hubs, and integrating lab testing and certification requirements for various sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last Friday announced formation of a task force for 'next-generation reforms' and revision of GST laws, as he devoted a major part of his 103-minute Independence Day speech on making India self-reliant in a host of sectors ranging from semiconductors to fertilisers.

"We have decided to constitute a task force for next-generation reforms. This task force will work within a set time frame to align existing laws with the needs of the 21st century and prepare the nation to become Viksit Bharat by 2047," Modi announced from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort here.

The 'Task Force for Next-Generation Reforms' will evaluate all current laws, rules, and procedures related to economic activities. The panel will work within a set timeline to reduce compliance costs for startups, MSMEs, and entrepreneurs. The committee will provide freedom from fear of arbitrary legal actions, ensure streamlining of laws for ease of doing business.