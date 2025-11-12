Working on plan to promote exports of tribal community products: Goyal

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said the ministry is working on a plan to push exports of goods made by tribals, either through e-commerce medium or by showcasing them in international warehouses.

He assured that the ministry will work to boost the export of goods manufactured by tribal communities in the country.

"Work is underway to create a plan to push exports of your products - whether through e-commerce or by creating an international warehouse, so that your products can be displayed there - your products can be available there, and people can come and buy them," he said.

He was addressing tribal entrepreneurs at the Tribal Business Conclave here.

The minister also said that the government has significantly enhanced allocations of funds for the tribal affairs ministry.

Goyal also suggested that the entrepreneurs identify goods which can be categorised as Geographical Indications (GI).

Goods under the GI tag get legal protection for 10 years.

The Tribal Business Conclave, which concluded on Wednesday here at Yashobhoomi, was aimed at strengthening tribal entrepreneurship and driving inclusive growth.

Jointly organised by DPIIT, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, and the Ministry of Culture, this conclave invited over 250 tribal entrepreneurs for a day-long dialogue on accelerating enterprise-led growth in tribal regions.

This event exemplified a whole-of-government approach, drawing strength from the active participation of ministries, namely MSME, skill development and entrepreneurship, textiles, agriculture, and rural development.

It witnessed participation from key dignitaries, including ministries, corporate leaders, SIDBI, and investor networks, alongside tribal entrepreneurs and cooperative leaders from states such as Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and the North-East region.

Speaking at the event, Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram said the government is committed to working for the development of these entrepreneurs. PTI RR SHW