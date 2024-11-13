Working on system to stop fake Darjeeling Tea: Mamata

Darjeeling (WB), Nov 13 (PTI) Expressing concern over the sale of fake Darjeeling Tea, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her government was working on a system aimed at thwarting attempts to harm its reputation.

Darjeeling Tea, known across the world for its flavour and aroma, has a geographical indication (GI) tag.

"Darjeeling Tea is the best in the world. During my trip to foreign countries, I was very happy to find Darjeeling Tea being served in airport lounges," she said.

"But now, some people are selling poor quality tea as Darjeeling Tea to give it a bad name. I have decided to formulate a system so that people cannot get a chance to sell bad tea and harm the reputation of Darjeeling Tea," she added.

Banerjee inaugurated the 7th Saras (Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society) Mela at the Chowrasta in Darjeeling. From the function, she also unveiled a slew of development projects.

"For the development of northern West Bengal, our government has spent Rs 1.64 lakh crore," she said.

Hitting out at the BJP, Banerjee alleged that its leaders visit the Hills before elections and make false promises.

Noting her government's efforts to promote tourism in the region, she said, "Only in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, 1,400 people have received incentives of Rs 12.40 crore for setting up homestays." In an apparent reference to Darjeeling's BJP MP Raju Bista, she claimed, "The person who has won here has got a huge amount of money. You will not be able to get to him if you need help with hospitalisation, require water, or with the development in your area. We work 364 days and he works only one day. We want peace and prosperity in the Hills." Banerjee said she was hopeful that the third campus of the Presidency University in Kurseong would soon become operational. PTI SCH SOM