Working on third edition of Jan Vishwas law to decriminalise minor biz offences: Goyal

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the ministry has started work on further decriminalisation of minor business offences through the third edition of Jan Vishwas bill.

He said that the ministry has already identified about 275-300 provisions, which can be decriminalised.

"Preparations for Jan Vishwas Bill-3 are underway," he said here while addressing a conference of domestic traders.

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2025, which seeks to decriminalise certain minor offences to promote ease of living and business, was introduced in the Lok Sabha in August and referred to a Select Committee.

The committee has been tasked to submit its report to the House by the first day of the next session of Parliament.

In 2023, the first edition of the law was implemented, which seeks to promote ease of business by decriminalising minor offences through amendments in 183 provisions of 42 Acts.

He suggested that the traders' community identify more provisions and suggest them to the ministry.

On the 'one nation, one licence' issue raised by traders, the minister asked them to submit a framework for that, and he would share it with states like Maharashtra, as it is a state subject.

On the implementation of labour codes, he said worker-friendly measures are there in these codes like a timely minimum wage for all and universal social security, including gig and platform workers.

He said that these codes will also help in promoting ease of doing business.