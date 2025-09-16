Workplace safety key to productivity as PPE market set for major growth, says Goa's CM

Mumbai, Sep 16 (PTI) With India's personal protective equipment (PPE) market projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2033, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that occupational safety and health are not merely legal obligations but moral responsibilities that directly impact productivity and national growth.

Occupational safety and health are not just legal obligations but moral responsibilities that directly impact productivity and national growth, Sawant said at the inauguration of a three-day 'OSH India Expo. “The Indian PPE market, valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2033, growing at nearly 6 per cent annually, reflecting rising awareness and stronger regulatory frameworks," Sawant said.

"A culture of safety is essential for sustainable growth. Let us work together to build a safer, stronger India aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047," he added.

Present on the occasion, Ram Dahiphale, Joint Director, DISH, Mumbai, Government of Maharashtra, said, "The Directorate of Industrial Safety & Health enforces the Factories Act, 1948, to ensure the safety, health, and welfare of workers across Maharashtra. In factory environments where people, machines, and materials interact, risks are inherent. Our role is to minimize those risks and create safer, more compliant workplaces." In today's landscape, ensuring safety is just as important as supporting business growth, he said.

"We are focused on promoting safe working conditions through a combination of regulation and industry collaboration. Platforms like OSH India play a vital role in spreading awareness, sharing knowledge, and driving action.

Capt Nitin Mukesh, Deputy Nautical Advisor-cum-Sr DDG (Technical), Directorate-General of Shipping, Govt of India, said, "the 13th edition of OSH India Expo convenes government, industry leaders, and practitioners with a unified commitment to advancing workplace safety through collaboration and progress." "Occupational safety is not merely a matter of policy or compliance, it is about safeguarding people, upholding dignity, protecting families, and ensuring the fundamental right of every worker to return home safely.

“India's growing personal protective equipment market reflects the need for recognition of safety as an everyday necessity across industries. The path forward requires safety to transcend compliance, embedding itself into culture, responsibility, mental well-being, and sustainability," he added. PTI SM MR MR