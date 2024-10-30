Workplace transformation: 10% of workers hired this year hold job titles that didn't exist in 2000

New Delhi: Workplace transformation is accelerating at an unprecedented pace, as 10 per cent of workers hired globally in 2024 hold job titles that didn't exist in 2000, including Sustainability Manager, AI engineer and Social Media Manager.

According to new data from LinkedIn's inaugural Work Change Snapshot, roles like Sustainability Manager, AI engineer, Data Scientist, Social Media Manager and Customer Success Manager are now commonplace.

The emergence of new technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and increased focus on sustainability are the prime reasons behind the demand for new job roles.

In a study of more than 5,000 global business leaders, LinkedIn noted that 82 per cent of leaders in India agree that the pace of change at work is speeding up as demand for new roles, skills and technologies increases.

Global business leaders recognise the transformative potential of Generative AI, with seven in 10 making it a top priority to adopt AI tools in 2025.

"As we look to 2025, businesses are increasingly prioritising AI adoption, alongside meaningful investments in upskilling and reskilling their people. Embracing AI is not just about keeping pace; it's about empowering teams, fostering innovation, and creating resilient workforces ready to thrive," Ruchee Anand, India Head at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, said.

In India, 69 per cent of HR professionals report that expectations of them at work have never been higher. Additionally, six in 10 admit that experience alone is no longer enough to stay competitive, with over half acknowledging that career growth now depends on embracing AI.

LinkedIn has announced the launch of new AI products and tools such as LinkedIn's first AI agent, Hiring Assistant, an AI-powered coaching feature and has also expanded its LinkedIn Learning library to over 1,000 AI courses.