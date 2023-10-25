Works by MF Husain, SH Raza to go under hammer at AstaGuru's 'Iconic Masters' auction

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Almost 200 artworks by Indian modernist masters including MF Husain, SH Raza, Krishen Khanna, Abdur Rahman Chughtai and Jehangir Sabavala will go under the hammer at the upcoming Astaguru's 'Iconic Masters Auction'.

Scheduled to be held on October 27 and 28, the online auction showcases significant decades of modern Indian art through works by revered names who shaped the nation's artistic narrative.

Leading the auction line-up is SH Raza's large-scale acrylic on canvas work 'Jagrat'. Executed in 2004, the artwork stands as a shining example of Raza's exploration of the 'Bindu' -- an iconic and unifying element in his body of work.

It is expected to be acquired at Rs 5-7 crore.

"This collection brings together the iconic and the unexpected, revealing the depth and versatility of these artistic giants. As AstaGuru, we take great pride in curating this remarkable ensemble, offering art enthusiasts a chance to acquire treasures that are rare and unseen.

"The finely curated catalogue also includes a range of works that are making their auction debut," said Sneha Gautam, senior vice-president (client relations) at AstaGuru Auction House.

The 1998 work by artist Jehangir Sabavala, titled 'The Sky Like A Burning Furnace', said to be inspired by his love for the sunsets of the town of Mahabaleshwar, will be showcased in the auction.

The oil on canvas creation is estimated to be acquired at Rs 3.5- 4.5 crore.

A highlight of the auction is a work by master artist Abdur Rahman Chughtai, best known for his unique visual language, representative of South Asian culture, that fused many of his influences including art nouveau, Mughal art, traditional miniature paintings and Islamic art.

The watercolour on card work will be offered at an estimate of Rs 30-40 lakh.

Another rare work making it to the auction is a painting by renowned scientist Homi Jehangir Bhabha. Titled 'Dove Sono I Belli Momenti', the work, inspired by the creations of Italian Renaissance master El Greco, is estimated to sell at Rs 10-15 lakh.

The auction also shines a light on the diverse artistic inspiration of seminal artist MF Husain.

The 1990 watercolour on paper, work from his famous 'Mother Teresa' series, is an important highlight of the auction. It is estimated to sell at Rs 2-3 crore. More works by Husain in distinct mediums, including pen and pencil on paper, acrylic on leather, mixed media on fabric, as well as acrylic on woodcut are offered in the auction as well.

The grand-scale work, 'A Season of Watermelons', by Krishen Khanna is also up for grabs in the auction. In this work, he depicts the onset of summer, which is reflected through the blazing colour composition. It is offered at an estimate of Rs 80 lakh-1.2 crore.

Three works in varied mediums based on his famous theme of 'Bandwallahs' will be on offer as well.

A poignant 1965 oil on canvas landscape painting from the oeuvre of artist Ram Kumar and four works by artist KH Ara, including two still life, one nude, and a portrait painting, are also among the highlights in the auction.

The auction will showcase a range of sculptural creations by notable artists, including Himmat Shah, Somenath Hore, PV Janakiram, S. Nandagopal, Prodosh Das Gupta, Ram Kumar, Thota Vaikuntam, Sarbari Roy Chowdhury and S Dhanpal. PTI MG RB RB