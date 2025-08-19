Workshop held to strengthen foodgrain procurement ecosystem in Haryana, Himachal, J&K;

Chandigarh, Aug 19 (PTI) As part of the ongoing national initiative to strengthen the efficiency, transparency, and digital integration of the foodgrain procurement ecosystem in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, a state-level workshop was organised here on Tuesday.

The workshop, organised by the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD), Government of India, was inaugurated by Haryana Chief Secretary, and Chairman & Managing Director of FCI.

According to an official statement, Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi highlighted the growth in procurement over the past 32 years.

FCI CMD Ashutosh Agnihotri stated that with the continued cooperation and support of the state government, and by working together with the Government of India, much more can be achieved in the procurement sector.

The event witnessed participation of 85 state and district-level officials of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir and managing directors and officials from procuring agencies in Haryana & Himachal Pradesh, as per the statement.

The workshop focused on capacity building, knowledge sharing and hands-on familiarization with procurement policies and digital reforms.

This workshop is part of a broader series of state-level workshops on procurement reforms, initiated by the department of food and public distribution for the 18 major foodgrain procuring states, the statement said.

The inaugural workshop was held in Chennai on August 7. The second and third workshops were held in Raipur on August 13 and in Chandigarh for Punjab on August 18.