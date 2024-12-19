World Ayurveda Congress clinches business deals worth nearly Rs 1,275 cr

Dehradun, Dec 19 (PTI) The 10th World Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo 2024 which concluded here earlier this week clinched business deals worth nearly Rs 1,275 crore (USD 150 million), reflecting an increasing global demand for Ayurvedic medicines and wellness products.

The flagship biennial conclave of the Ayurveda fraternity and allied stakeholders, held from December 12-15, broke all previous records in the volume of business achieved as 142 buyers from 30 countries took part in about 3200 B2B meetings, facilitated by Ayush Export Promotion Council (AYUSHEXIL) at the event.

"Digital Health: An Ayurveda Perspective" was the focal theme of the event, organised by the World Ayurveda Foundation (WAF) with the support of the Ayush Ministry, the Government of India, the Government of Uttarakhand, other state governments and leading Ayurveda establishments.

The WAC 2024 was attended by a total of 10,321 delegates, 352 of them from 58 countries, breaking all previous records, a press release from the organisers said.

The event, held at the sprawling Parade Ground in Dehradun, featured 172 sessions covering key themes, aimed at making a strategic push to the global outreach of Ayurveda as a mainline wellness option.

The International Delegates Assembly of WAC 2024 was attended by delegates from 27 countries, who presented the country status report on Ayurveda. Also, WAF took the initiative to form an International Association of Associations to give further momentum to the global comeback of Ayurveda.

The event saw the first-ever accreditation for an Ayurveda institute outside India being awarded to Europe Ayurveda Academy Association. The Ayush Chair panel discussion was attended by delegates from Thailand, Mauritius, Latvia and Russia.

The Arogya Expo, arranged at a 1 lakh sq ft area at the venue showcasing products and services from leading Ayurvedic institutions, registered a massive 1.5 lakh footfall, the release said.

The Ayush Clinic on the sidelines of the event, where leading medical practitioners provided free service, was visited by over 4,000 people to avail diagnostic consultation.

Other highlights of the four-day meet included Industry Conclave-Invest India, NCIM conclave, traditional healers meet, International Medicinal Plants seminar, international conclaves of veterinary Ayurveda, Vriksha Ayurveda and Ayurveda film festival.

The conclave also brought together experts from various domains of science and technology to deliberate on the increasing stake of Ayurveda in creating a holistic and sustainable healthcare ecosystem in a world confronted by grim health and environmental challenges. PTI ALM DR