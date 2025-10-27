World Bank approves USD 400 million loan for Kerala health system upgrade

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 27 (PTI) The World Bank has approved a USD 400 million (around Rs 3,400 crore) loan to support the Kerala Health System Improvement Programme under the state Health Department.

About 70 per cent of the funding, or USD 280 million (Rs 2,400 crore), will come from the World Bank, with the rest provided by the state government.

The project, backed by financial assistance of 400 million US dollars (around Rs 3,400 crore), aims to strengthen Kerala's public health systems and improve their efficiency, an official release said here on Monday.

Of this, 70 per cent (280 million dollars or around Rs 2,400 crore) will be funded by the World Bank, while the rest will be provided by the state government.

According to the statement, Kerala prepared a detailed project report and submitted it to the Centre after receiving preliminary approval in 2023. The World Bank's general body gave its final nod after a series of discussions between the state and the Bank.

Health Minister Veena George said the project would bring major developments to the state's health sector.

Designed under the Programme for Results (PforR) model, the initiative aims to ensure a higher standard of living and longer life expectancy, and to help people lead lives free from preventable diseases, accidents and premature deaths.

The programme will bring together various departments to respond more effectively to emerging challenges, including those caused by climate change.

It also seeks to develop a stronger ecosystem for preventing non-communicable diseases, enhance preparedness for new health threats, and strengthen emergency and trauma care services through an efficient 24/7 response network with ambulances and trauma registries.

The project will focus on expanding resource capacity, improving digital health applications, and increasing public spending on health. Local self-government bodies will also have a greater role, especially in elderly care.

Kerala has already made remarkable progress in public health—particularly in maternal and child health—surpassing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set for 2030.

However, the state continues to face new health challenges, limited public health funding, and a rising burden of non-communicable diseases.

The Health Department said the new programme would help create a modern service delivery model to address these challenges and build a stronger, more resilient healthcare system for the future. PTI TGB SSK