World Economic Forum to push for multi-stakeholder climate action at COP28

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The World Economic Forum on Tuesday said it will advance multi-stakeholder initiatives for enhanced climate solutions at the 28th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC beginning later this month.

Advertisment

In a statement, the Geneva-based international organisation for public-private cooperation said it will focus on key priority action areas, including industry decarbonisation and net zero, energy transition, food, nature and innovative finance.

The COP28 is taking place from November 30 to December 12, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and is expected to push for an urgent call to action to the global climate crisis.

During the climate summit, the World Economic Forum (WEF) will convene heads of state, ministers, business leaders, philanthropy and civil society to advance climate action.

Advertisment

"We have to take a holistic approach to address the environment crisis, with people at the heart of the agenda, focusing on restoring and protecting nature ecosystems, strengthening community resilience in the face of water stresses and extreme temperatures, while stopping the pollution of our land, sea and water," Gim Huay Neo, Managing Director, World Economic Forum said.

He noted that fostering a sense of inter-dependence, mutual trust and support as well as active collaboration between governments, the private sector, philanthropy, civil society and communities is needed to build a more harmonious relationship among communities and with the planet.

"COP28 is an opportunity for the World Economic Forum to provide a platform for multi-stakeholders to take stock on progress, enhance partnership efforts and explore new ideas and solutions together to safeguard our global commons," the WEF MD added.

The discussions in Dubai will build on outcomes from the Forum's Sustainable Development Impact Meetings 2023, which reflected on progress made on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and created momentum in addressing the climate and nature crises and advancing an inclusive energy transition.

As part of the COP28 programme, the Forum will hold several sessions aligned to the meeting's thematic areas. PTI BJ RAM RAM