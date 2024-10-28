World looking at India with new hope, discussing prospects it presents, says PM Modi

Amreli, Oct 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday the world is now listening to India with rapt attention and seriousness, and everyone is looking at the country with new hope and discussing the vast possibilities it presents in different fields.

Addressing a gathering at Lathi in Amreli district of Gujarat after launching development projects worth Rs 4,800 crore, he said countries that participated in the recent BRICS summit (held in the Russian city of Kazan) expressed their eagerness to join hands with India and become partners in its development journey.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during his visit to New Delhi last week, announced that his country will issue visas to 90,000 Indians every year, and it is now up to the country's youth to develop skills for the same, said Modi.

"As we continue to develop, India's pride and influence on the world stage is increasing. The whole world is looking at India with new hope, and a new vision. People have started recognizing India's potential. Today, the whole world listens to India seriously and attentively, and everyone discusses the possibilities present within India," the PM affirmed.

"Every country is asking about the possibility of investment in India," he told the gathering.

Modi said when a dairy cooperative was started in Amreli district in 2007, there were only 25 villages associated with it, but now that number has grown to 700.

Ports of Amreli district will be developed under the central government's port-led growth initiative, he emphasised. PTI KA PD RSY