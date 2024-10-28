World paying more attention to India now, listening carefully what it says: PM Modi

Amreli, Oct 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday the world is now listening to India with rapt attention and seriousness, and everyone is looking at the country with new hope and discussing the vast possibilities it presents in different fields.

Advertisment

Addressing a gathering at Lathi in Amreli district of Gujarat after launching development projects worth Rs 4,800 crore, he said countries that participated in the recent BRICS summit (held in the Russian city of Kazan) expressed their eagerness to join hands with India and become partners in its development journey.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during his visit to New Delhi last week, announced that his country will issue visas to 90,000 Indians every year, and it is now up to the country's youth to prepare themselves as per their requirements, said Modi.

"As we continue to develop, India's pride and influence on the world stage is increasing. The whole world is looking at India with new hope, and a new vision. People have started recognizing India's potential. Today, the whole world listens to India seriously and attentively, and everyone discusses the possibilities present within India," the PM affirmed.

Advertisment

"Every country is asking about the possibility of investment in India," he told the gathering.

Modi maintained that when he returned home from the BRICS summit, German Chancellor Scholz came to New Delhi on a visit with a big delegation of representatives who make investments in Asia and asked them to listen to him (PM) and decide what they want to do in India.

"He (Scholz) said something important (during the visit) which is going to be of use to our young friends. Earlier, Germany used to grant 20,000 visas for Indians annually. The Chancellor announced he will issue 90,0000 visas as he needs youth and manpower in (Germany's) factories because the people of India are strong, they follow rules and like to live in peace. Now, it is in your hands to prepare yourself as per their (job) requirements," Modi said.

Advertisment

The Prime Minister said Spain has made a huge investment in India and mentioned the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, India’s first private facility to build military planes, where C295 aircraft will be produced.

The facility in Vadodara, inaugurated on Monday, is going to help small enterprises as they can supply different products for the manufacturing of military aircraft, Modi pointed out.

Modi emphasised development of Gujarat is vital for India's growth.

Advertisment

"Gujarat has set an example for the country through its works in different fields. A scheme launched to transport water to houses and farmlands continues in Gujarat even today. The (water-related) projects launched today are going to benefit lakhs of people," he said.

Modi pointed out that all the projects that he inaugurated or for which he laid foundation stones on Monday in Amreli were meant to improve ease of living for people, ensure prosperity of farmers, and create opportunities for the youth.

The PM underscored the importance of public participation for water supply projects and towards conservation and recharge of groundwater through 'Catch the Rain" campaign.

Advertisment

"Ever since the BJP formed the government in Gujarat (nearly three decades ago), we have given primacy to water. We made an 80:20 scheme to encourage public participation (in projects)," he said, adding his government has succeeded in taking the Narmada river's water across each and every village of his home state.

Modi pointed out that when a dairy cooperative was started in Amreli district in 2007 (when he was Gujarat CM), there were only 25 villages associated with it, but now that number has grown to 700.

Ports of Amreli district will be developed under the central government's port-led growth initiative, he emphasised.

Advertisment

The central government has launched tree plantations and PM Surya Ghar Bijli Yojana to save a sum of Rs 25,000-30,000 per family annually. In Gujarat, rooftop solar panels have been set up in more than 2 lakh houses (under the central electricity scheme), the PM maintained.

Modi said water and tourism have direct relation, and the Bharat Mata Sarovar (at Dudhala in Amreli district) that he visited on Monday gave him idea that it may attract migratory birds, and with this a lot of tourists.

"There are many places of tourism and pilgrimage in Amreli. We did value addition to the Sardar Sarovar Dam by building the world's tallest statue (the Statue of Unity) dedicated to Sardar saheb (Sardar Patel), which drew 50 lakh people last year alone," he said.

Advertisment

He said the Lothal Maritime Heritage Complex (located about 80km southwest of Ahmedabad) is his dream project and it aims to put the place (one of the most important Harappan sites in India) on the world map.

"Port-led development shows our commitment towards a developed India. Robust infrastructure is being created for our fishermen friends at Shiyalbet village in Jafrabad taluka (of Amreli). Pipavav Port is becoming Amreli's pride, and its modernisation will create opportunities," he noted.

"Our effort is to connect every port of Gujarat with other parts of the country... connect the entire country with Gujarat ports. Good infrastructure brings industries in large numbers," the PM highlighted. PTI KA PD RSY