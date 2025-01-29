World sees India through Bengaluru: DK Shivakumar

Davos, Jan 21 (PTI) Bullish on Karnataka's potential as the country's topmost investment destination among global investors, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said the world sees India through Bengaluru.

Speaking to PTI here during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, he said Davos offers a lot of things to learn, and he has met various leaders from across the globe, and they feel that India is seen through Bangalore. "This is what they say. And I am telling them the importance of Karnataka and that it is a great state to work," he said.

Shivakumar, who is here for the first time, said Karnataka offers a lot of opportunities for all sections of the industry.

Shivakumar, who was supposed to come here last year also but couldn't come, said there are several opportunities in sectors like technology, health care, and artificial intelligence.

Global investors are looking at the work we are doing on the mobility for the entire state, and they are also interested in the work in the two-tier and three-tier cities, he said.

"In Bangalore, we are investing a lot of funds on metro, on flyovers, passes, tunnels, a lot of things. Everyone feels that Bangalore is very safe, pollution is not there, and the weather and culture are great," he said.

Shivakumar said he is also meeting a lot of foreign government leaders as well, including from the US, Europe and Saudi Arabia.

On areas of interest among foreign players for investments, he listed GCC, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, startups and health care.

He said Karnataka's economy is very strong compared to other parts of the country, and it gives more taxes than many states.

"Centre gets 43 per cent of taxes from Karnataka, but we receive only 30 per cent, but that is a different story," he said.

"We are Karnataka, and as I said, India is seen through Bangalore and Karnataka," he said. PTI BJ RD RD