World Steel Association elects Leon Topalian as Chairman, India's T V Narendran as Vice Chairman

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Global body worldsteel on Monday said it has elected Leon Topalian as its Chairman and India's T V Narendran as one of its Vice-Chairman.

Topalian is the President & CEO of Nucor Corporation and Narendran is the MD & CEO of domestic steel giant Tata Steel.

Jeong-Woo Choi, the CEO of POSCO Holdings, was also elected as a Vice Chairman, according to the World Steel Association's (worldsteel) list of newly elected officers and members.

The association also appointed Narendran to the Executive Committee alongwith JSW Steel CMD Sajjan Jindal and ArcelorMittal Executive Chairman L N Mittal.

"The Board of Members has elected the Executive Board of Directors for the 2023/2024 period. The individuals on the Executive Board of Directors will hold office for one year," the association said.

While Mark Vassella, MD & CEO of BlueScope Steel Ltd has been elected as Treasurer, Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam has been elected as Chairman of worldstainless.

The other members who were elected to the 17-member Executive Committee are Salah AL-Ansari – President, Hadeed, Saudi Iron & Steel Company (a SABIC affiliate), David Burritt – President and Chief Executive Officer, United States Steel Corporation, Jeong-Woo CHoi – CEO, POSCO Holdings and Uğur Dalbeler – CEO, Çolakoğlu Metalurji AŞ.

Besides, Eiji Hashimoto – Representative Director and President, Nippon Steel Corporation, HU Wangming – Chairman, China Baowu Steel Group Corporation, André Bier Gerdau Johannpeter – Executive Vice Chairman, Gerdau SA and Yoshihisa Kitano – President & CEO, JFE Steel Corporation have been appointed to committee.

Alexey A Mordashov – Chairman of the Board of Directors, Severstal (PAO) (passive member) alongwith Paolo Rocca – President and CEO, Techint Group, Leon Topalian – President & Chief Executive Officer, Nucor Corporation, YU Yong – Chairman, HBIS Group Co, Hubert Zajicek – Member of the Board, CEO of Steel Division, voestalpine AG have been appointed to the Executive Committee of the worldsteel.

Edwin Basson, Director General, World Steel Association (worldsteel), has been appointed as Secretary.

worldsteel acts as the focal point for the steel industry, providing global leadership on all major strategic issues impacting the industry, particularly focusing on economic, environmental, and social sustainability.

Its members represent approximately 85 per cent of the world's steel production, including more than 160 steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations and steel research institutes.

Established in 1967, it is one of the largest industry representations in the world and is headquartered in Brussels. PTI ABI DRR