World witnessing rapid changes, pro-active, bold steps required to prepare for future: Saudi minister

Riyadh, Jan 29 (PTI) The world has been witnessing rapid technological advancement, fundamental demographic changes and various emerging issues, and these developments require "pro-active and bold steps" to prepare humanity for the future, a Saudi minister said on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia is "proud to host this conference" as part of its continuous efforts to play an "active role" in global change, Saudi Minister for Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman AlRajhi said in his opening remarks at the second edition of the Global Labour Market Conference (GLMC) here on behalf of the King.

"We all united in our efforts to discuss current challenges and draw the future roadmap for the labour market," he told a massive gathering at the global conference hosted at King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre (KAICC). PTI KND PY PY PY