Wormwood Hotels targets 10 properties by 2027; plans Rs 100 cr capital expenditure

Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) Wormwood Hotels, a fast-growing hospitality brand focused on eastern India, has planned to scale up to 10 properties by the end of 2027, with a total capital expenditure of around Rs 100 crore, a company official said on Tuesday.

Founded by Soumya Sengupta, an IHM Kolkata graduate with over two decades of experience across hotel operations, the group started its journey with its first property in Bihar's Bhagalpur, he said.

Within the first year, it expanded to five hotels across the country, including two properties in Puri and one each in Varanasi and Darjeeling.

"The group currently operates 237 keys and plans to add around 200 as it expands its footprint. Properties at Santiniketan and Siliguri are under construction, while land has been acquired in the Sunderbans, with development to be taken up at an appropriate time," the founder said.

The company is also scouting for a property in Kolkata as part of its eastern India-focused growth strategy, he said.

Sengupta said the company has invested around Rs 40 crore so far, with all existing properties operating under a lease model.

Capital for the existing hotels is being brought in by investor Synergy Infra, while Sengupta remains the owner of the Wormwood brand and continues to operate the hotels under management contracts.

Sengupta said he aims to directly promote three upcoming properties, including those at Santiniketan and the Sunderbans.

“Our focus has been on operational excellence and strong regional understanding. The pace of expansion so far has reinforced our strategy,” Sengupta said, adding that the company will target an initial public offering after at least 10 properties become operational. PTI BSM BDC