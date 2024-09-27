Wow! Momo CEO & Co-Founder Sagar Daryani becomes NRAI President

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) National Restaurant Association of India on Friday announced Sagar Daryani, CEO & Co-Founder, Wow! Momo as its new President.

The decision was taken at the association's Annual General Meeting held on Friday, National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) said in a statement.

Pranav Rungta, Director at Mint Hospitality, continues his tenure from last year as Vice President. However, the National Managing Committee members along with all Chapter Heads and Co-Chapter Heads are still under discussion and will be announced soon, it added. PTI RKL SHW