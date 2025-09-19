Wozart gets global ‘Matter’ certification for smart switch device

Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) Wozart Technologies on Friday announced receiving the global ‘Matter’ certification for its smart home product, which it claimed is the first locally made product in India to achieve such endorsement from the US-based body..

Switch Controller Mini has officially received Matter certification with Thread support, becoming the first Made-in-India smart home device to achieve this distinction, the smart home device maker said in a statement.

Matter, developed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance, is an open standard supported by industry leaders, including Apple, Google, Amazon, and Samsung.

The protocol provides simultaneous compatibility with all major smart home ecosystems like Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

By bringing global standards like Matter and Thread to a locally made product, Wozart is opening the door for Indian consumers to enjoy smarter, more reliable, and more connected homes without compromise, Wozart founder Manoj Malineni said. PTI IAS MR