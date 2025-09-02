WRI India inks MoUs to advance clean energy, drive e-mobility ecosystem

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Independent research organisation WRI India on Tuesday announced three Memorandums of Understanding with BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL), CuriosumTech, and the Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) to accelerate the country's clean energy transition and strengthen its electric mobility ecosystem.

The Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) reflect WRI India's commitment to building resilient, inclusive, and sustainable energy and mobility systems that align with India's long-term climate and development goals, according to a statement.

As part of their pact, WRI India will support BRPL in its clean energy transition efforts.

BRPL CEO Abhishek Ranjan said, "This collaboration will enable us to co-create innovative, people-first solutions, pilot new approaches in our service areas, and advance energy that is fair, affordable, and reliable." As part of its MoU with CuriosumTech, the organisers of Formula Bharat, WRI India aims to foster innovation and youth engagement, the statement noted.

The MoU between WRI India and Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) aims to focus on addressing skilling dimensions for India's transition to electric mobility.

"Through this collaboration, WRI India and ASDC will assess the evolving job roles and skill requirements in the automotive sector as it adapts to the transition," as per the statement.

"The partnership will also co-develop targeted skilling strategies and interventions, particularly for workers in Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), to prepare them for emerging opportunities in the EV space," it added.

"A lot of these players (with whom we have signed the MoUs) are willing to move to renewable energy. The idea behind these MoUs is to reach out to clusters in various parts of the country to join the alliance and move to low- to medium-heat applications," WRI India CEO Madhav Pai said. PTI TRB TRB DR DR