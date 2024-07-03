Writesonic ties up with Microsoft to offer enhanced AI solutions for enterprises

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Y-combinator-backed generative AI platform for content creation and search engine optimisation Writesonic on Wednesday said it has collaborated with Microsoft to offer enhanced AI-powered solutions for enterprises.

The San Francisco-based firm in a statement said it will integrate Microsoft Azure's cloud infrastructure to deepen its presence in mid-market and enterprise sectors.

"Writesonic's integration with Microsoft Azure offers businesses access to Writesonic's AI-powered solutions with global scalability, advanced security, and regulatory compliance, empowering enterprises to maximize generative AI's potential while ensuring data privacy and reliability," it said.

The integration will enable businesses to incorporate Writesonic's AI content marketing and SEO (search engine optimisation) capabilities into their workflows, it added.

"Our goal is to help businesses increase their productivity in these areas by up to 70 per cent. Together, we will drive innovation in AI-driven business solutions, enabling organizations to unlock new levels of efficiency and engagement.

"We project a 50 per cent increase in our enterprise customer base within the next 12 months as we help businesses worldwide leverage the power of AI to stay ahead in the digital era," said Samanyou Garg, Founder and CEO of Writesonic.

Writesonic claims to have a user base exceeding 10 million and over 30,000 paying customers, including big consulting companies and major players like UN Women, Vodafone, and Next UK, among others. PTI ANK HVA