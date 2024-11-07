Wyndham Hotels & Resorts partners with IIHM

Mumbai, Nov 7 (PTI) Hotel franchising firm Wyndham Hotels & Resorts on Thursday signed an agreement with International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) to foster better educational opportunities and industry exposure for students pursuing a diploma in hospitality management.

This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry practice, providing students with practical experience and insights into the evolving hospitality landscape, the company said in a statement.

Through this partnership, Wyndham will work closely with IIHM to support teaching and training methodologies, customising the curriculum to align with current industry standards and requirements.

It will also facilitate industrial training programmes for students, helping them gain hands-on experience and essential skills needed in today's dynamic hospitality industry.

"By aligning our people, talent goals and objectives with IIHM's academic strengths, we're not only enriching the student experience but also actively investing in the quality and capability of tomorrow's hospitality leaders," Wyndham Hotels & Resorts President EMEA Dimitris Manikis said. PTI SM SHW