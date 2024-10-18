Wyndham inks development pact with NILE Hospitality; to introduce Microtel brand to India

Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) Wyndham Hotels & Resorts on Friday said it has signed an exclusive development agreement with NILE Hospitality LLP to introduce its Microtel by Wyndham brand in India, making it the eighth Wyndham brand to debut in the country.

Advertisment

As part of its growth strategy, the company aims to open 40 Microtel hotels by 2031, all of which will be direct franchisees of Wyndham, it said in a statement.

Under the agreement, the company is committed to expanding in India, where it has 60 operational hotels and expects to grow at least 25 per cent in the next 18 months.

Wyndham's agreement with NILE will see the development of the brand in key tier II, III and IV cities in line with India's infrastructure development cycle, with hotels opening in 2025.

Advertisment

Each property will have a minimum of 50 keys and feature meeting and social spaces, gyms and other facilities based on the needs of the region.

"We continue to see incredible opportunities in India, which is why we're focusing our strategic efforts on introducing more of our diverse brands to the country," Wyndham Hotels & Resorts President, EMEA, Dimitris Manikis said. PTI SM BAL BAL