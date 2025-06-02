X unveils XChat: A new era of secure, cross-platform communication with audio/video calling

New Delhi: In a significant step toward transforming digital communication, Elon Musk on Sunday announced the rollout of XChat, a revamped messaging and calling feature on the X platform.

The new XChat introduces end-to-end encryption, vanishing messages, versatile file-sharing capabilities, and audio/video calling, all without the need for a phone number. Built on Rust with Bitcoin-style encryption, XChat promises to redefine privacy and user experience in the crowded messaging app landscape.

The cornerstone of XChat’s architecture is its use of Rust, a programming language lauded for its focus on performance, safety, and developer-friendly features.

The language’s memory safety features help mitigate vulnerabilities like memory corruption, which Google reported in 2024 as the cause of two-thirds of its security issues. By adopting Rust, XChat positions itself as a secure alternative to traditional messaging apps, addressing growing concerns about data breaches and privacy.

Complementing Rust’s capabilities, XChat employs Bitcoin-style encryption, a method known for its decentralised and robust security framework. This encryption ensures that messages, calls, and shared files remain confidential, appealing to users increasingly wary of surveillance and data leaks.

Elon Musk elaborated on XChat’s features, emphasising its ability to facilitate audio and video calls across all platforms without requiring a phone number.

This feature addresses a common pain point in digital communication: the need for seamless, device-agnostic connectivity.

XChat’s cross-platform functionality, spanning smartphones, tablets, and desktops, caters to this need, ensuring users can stay connected regardless of their device.

The absence of a phone number requirement enhances user privacy, a feature likely to resonate with privacy-conscious individuals. Unlike many apps that tie accounts to identifiable information, XChat allows users to communicate anonymously, a move that could attract users wary of sharing personal data.

Additionally, the inclusion of vanishing messages provides an extra layer of security, allowing users to send self-destructing content that disappears after a set period.

XChat’s versatility extends to its file-sharing capabilities, which allow users to send any type of file securely. This feature, combined with audio and video calling, positions XChat as a comprehensive communication tool, potentially rivaling established players like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal.