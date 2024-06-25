Xiaomi, Yuvraj Singh's Foundation launch breast cancer screening initiative

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Tuesday announced its partnership with former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's foundation YouWeCan to launch a breast cancer screening initiative for women across India.

The Swasth Mahila Swasth Bharat initiative aims to screen 1,50,000 women for breast cancer across 15 states, over a span of 1 year, focusing on under-represented and under-resourced communities.

"The stark reality that a woman in India dies of breast cancer every 6 minutes, with 70 per cent of cases diagnosed in advanced stages due to lack of screening, underscores the urgency of our mission," Xiaomi India president Muralikrishnan B said.

Cancer survivor Yuvraj Singh said he initially ran away from accepting the reality because he did not want to lose his position in the Indian cricket team, but eventually understood that one needs to address the issue.

"Cancer cannot defeat you, you need to defeat cancer," he said.

The initiative aims to provide access to safe breast cancer screening, create awareness about risks and self-examination techniques, and ensure early detection and timely treatment, according to a statement.

"The 'Swasth Mahila Swasth Bharat' project is part of Xiaomi India's broader efforts in education, healthcare, environmental protection, emergency relief, and digital empowerment. As it marks a decade in India, Xiaomi reaffirms its dedication to creating shared value and driving positive social impact," the statement said.