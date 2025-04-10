Xindus raises USD 10 mn in Series A funding round to scale up operations

Mumbai: Full-stack cross-border trade startup Xindus on Thursday said it has secured USD 10-million capital in Series A funding round for scaling up its operations.

The latest round was led by 3one4 Capital, co-led by Orios Venture Partners, with participation from Shastra VC and Caret Capital, Xindus said.

Founded in 2022 by Saurabh Goyal (CEO and co-founder), with Madan Mohan, Jaikaar Singh and Saptarshi Datta as co-founders, the platform enables SMEs looking to access global markets in streamlining order fulfillment, worldwide shipping, trade compliance, and seamless management of financial flows.

The freshly raised funds will be utilised to scale operations significantly, as it aims to onboard 10,000 customers over the next 18 months while driving GMV ( gross merchant value) to USD 200 million, it said.

The company said it also plans to strengthen its foothold in India -US corridor while expanding market reach across key regions like the UK, Canada, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East.

"With this funding, we are committed to delivering scalable solutions that allow businesses to focus on selling and expanding across borders without worrying about operational hurdles," said Goyal, who is also the CEO of the platform.

The platform integrates with over 200 global marketplaces and claims helping businesses reduce trade complexity and costs by up to 20 per cent. It also enables sellers to adapt quickly to evolving trade policies such as updated tariff norms in major export markets like the US.