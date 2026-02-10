XLRI concludes recruitment process with highest offer of Rs 1.1 cr

Jamshedpur, Feb 10 (PTI) XLRI on Tuesday said it has concluded the recruitment process for the 2024-26 batch, with the highest offer of Rs 1.1 crore per annum.

Over 576 domestic offers and two international offers were made by 145 recruiters across XLRI's Jamshedpur and Delhi-NCR campuses, a statement said on Tuesday.

The average salary offered to the students of the two campuses stood at Rs 31.40 lakh per annum. The highest international offer stood at Rs 1.10 crore, and the highest domestic offer was Rs 59 lakh.

The median salary offered to the batch of 576 students of PGDM (BM) and PGDM (HRM) programmes stood at Rs 29 lakh per annum, the statement said.

The top domains based on the roles offered were consulting, BFSI, and sales and marketing.

XLRI Director Father S George said, "This placement period has undoubtedly been a success even in today's challenging job market." Among the recruiters who participated were Accenture Strategy, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, EY Parthenon, Amazon, Eternal, Flipkart and Google, the statement said. PTI BS SOM