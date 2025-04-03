Xpressbees appoints Uday R Sharma as Chief Business Officer

Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) Logistics and supply chain firm Xpressbees on Thursday announced the appointment of Uday R Sharma as Chief Business Officer for business-to-business, third-party logistics, and cross border segments.

An industry veteran with a strong history of fostering strategic business growth, he has earlier held leadership positions at Allcargo Logistics, Spoton Logistics Private Limited, Safexpress and Aramex India, and effectively led cross-functional teams across multiple industries, the company said.

Sharma's expertise spans business development, key account management, and customer relationship management, it added.

"Uday's vast experience and strategic vision will be key in scaling our business-to-business, third-party logistics and cross border operations. We look forward to his contributions in strengthening Xpressbees' market presence and driving the company's next phase of growth," said Amitava Saha, MD & CEO Xpressbees. PTI IAS MR