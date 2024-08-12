XR startup Metadome.ai raises USD 6.5 mn from Siana Capital, others

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Extended reality (XR) startup Metadome.ai has secured USD 6.5 million (about Rs 55 crore) in a funding round led by Siana Capital and Chiratae Ventures, and plans to use the funds for business expansion and solutions development.

The round also saw participation from new investors Alteria Capital, 3 to1 Capital, and Inoventures.

"Metadome.ai plans to use the investment to broaden the business to new regions and enhance capabilities to provide advanced XR technologies merged with advancements in AI to consumers," a company statement said.

Co-founder and CTO Kartik Kanaujia said the funding will help Metadome.ai scale systems further and hire experts.

"With this funding, Metadome.ai aims to double down its position in markets including the US, South East Asia, and the Middle East, and advance its mission of offering clients unparalleled XR and AI capabilities to facilitate informed product discovery and buying decisions,” said Shorya Mahajan, co-founder and COO, Metadome.ai.

Founded in 2018, Metadome.ai helps brands enrich their online buying experiences by combining immersive visual realism with AI and GenAI capabilities. It allows end consumers to discover, engage, and make informed decisions about products, virtually. PTI ANK ANU