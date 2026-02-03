Yamaha charges into EV market with EC-06 at Rs 1.67 lakh

Chennai, Feb 3 (PTI) Two-wheeler maker India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd on Tuesday announced the price of its first electric scooter EC-06 to be Rs 1,67,600 (ex-showroom Delhi), marking its entry into the electric mobility segment.

The EC-06, launched on February 2, comes with a certified range of 169 km would be sold initially through the company's Blue Square showrooms.

By introducing the EC-06, Yamaha reinforces its broader carbon-neutrality goals in alignment with both Indian emission standards and the country's vision for a greener, self-reliant future, a company statement here said.

"India Yamaha Motor today announced the price of its first electric scooter, EC-06 at Rs 1,67,600 (ex-showroom Delhi). Available in Bluish White colour, the model will be sold in select cities through Yamaha's premium Blue Square showrooms," the statement said.

Yamaha Motor India Group Chairman Hajime Aota said, "The EC-06 marks an important step in Yamaha's journey toward sustainable urban mobility. As India accelerates its transition toward a carbon-neutral future under the government's visionary leadership, Yamaha is proud to support this national agenda through high-quality electric innovation." The launch of EC-06 is timed to complement India's evolving EV ecosystem, supported by initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive scheme and the expansion of charging infrastructure, the statement added. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB