Yamaha expands Blue Square dealership in Puducherry

Chennai, Dec 11 (PTI) Two wheeler major India Yamaha Motor has strengthened its retail footprint with the inauguration of a Blue Square dealership in neighbouring Puducherry, the company said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy inaugurated the facility in the presence of India Yamaha Motor Sales - Director Setogawa Hiroshi at an event in the Union Territory.

Spread across 6,191 sq ft land in Thattanchavady, the Blue Square facility - AMS Motors - would serve as a comprehensive facility for sales, service and parts to customers.

With the new dealership, India Yamaha Motor has two Blue Square showrooms in Puducherry. A Blue Square Showroom displays the products retailed by the Japanese automaker and provides access to accessories, apparel and spare parts.

"The opening of AMS Motors adds to Yamaha's extensive dealers network in India, reinforcing the brand's commitment to providing exceptional service and experience," a company statement said. PTI VIJ ADB