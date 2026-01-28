Yamaha restructures Indian ops, brings corporate functions, production under one entity

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Japanese two-wheeler maker Yamaha Motor Co on Wednesday announced a restructuring of its organisation in India bringing its sales, marketing, corporate and administrative functions together with production operations under one entity.

The move is aimed at driving future growth by strengthening corporate structure, governance, enhancing operational efficiency, and accelerating innovation, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) said in a statement.

Yamaha Motor in India currently operates through four distinct entities– India Yamaha Motor (IYM), Yamaha Motor India Sales (YMIS), Yamaha Motor Research & Development India (YMRI), and Yamaha Motor India (YMI).

To create a leaner and more agile organisational framework, the company will reorganise its structure into two focused entities, it added.

Under the restructuring, YMIS and YMI will be consolidated into IYM, bringing sales, marketing, finance, corporate and administrative functions, and the entire manufacturing capabilities under one unified structure, the company said.

Chairman of YMIG Group, Hajime Aota will also be Managing Director of IYM.

YMRI will continue to serve as a dedicated, independent innovation powerhouse, working closely with IYM to drive advanced engineering and develop future-ready mobility solutions, it added.

Inagaki Junpei who is currently heading the YMRI will continue to lead the company in the role of Managing Director, spearheading the company's innovation agenda and strengthening its competitive edge in engineering and technology, the statement said.

Commenting on the restructuring, Aota said, "By aligning our structure with our long-term vision, we are empowering our teams to innovate faster and respond to market needs with greater agility." He further said,"India is a key pillar in Yamaha Motor's global strategy, and this initiative will help us strengthen our brand further, deepen market penetration, and reach a wider customer base." With unified manufacturing and corporate operations and a focused R&D engine, Yamaha is confident of driving enhanced customer satisfaction and expanding its presence in the rapidly evolving mobility ecosystem, the company added.

Yamaha Motor made its initial foray into India in 1985 as a joint venture. In August 2001, it became a 100 per cent subsidiary of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd, Japan (YMC). Later in 2008, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. entered into an agreement with YMC to become a joint investor in India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd (IYM).

The company has two manufacturing plants at Surajpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu).