Yamuna eway authority proposes 500 acres each for Japan City, Singapore City along expressway

Lucknow, Feb 19 (PTI) The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has sent a proposal to the state government for the development of Japan City and Singapore City along the Yamuna expressway, officials said on Thursday.

In a statement, YEIDA CEO R K Singh said the proposal, dispatched on February 18, informed the state's Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner that land for the two proposed projects has been identified within the authority's jurisdiction.

He said the authority has also prepared the land acquisition plan for both projects.

Singh noted that the information was sought in the context of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's proposed official visit to Japan and Singapore, following which the authority was asked to earmark suitable land for Japan City and Singapore City.

According to the proposal, Sector 5A and Sector 7 in Greater Noida have been identified for the projects.

Singh said that under the authority's master plan, both sectors are designated as multi-purpose industrial zones in Greater Noida, with a minimum of 70 per cent land use earmarked for industrial purposes.

"The proposal states that these sectors can be developed as integrated industrial townships," he added.

According to the plan, about 500 acres have been proposed in Sector 5A of Greater Noida for Japan City, while another 500 acres have been earmarked in Sector 7 for Singapore City. PTI KIS HVA