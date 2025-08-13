Yashobhoomi gets global architecture award for being among best civic centres

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), popularly known as 'Yashobhoomi', at Dwarka, in the national capital, has been chosen for an international award for architectural excellence.

The award will be presented by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design in collaboration with The European Centre for Architecture Art, Design and Urban Studies, CP Kukreja Architects said in a statement on Wednesday.

Yashobhoomi has got "International Architecture Award 2025 for being among the best civic centres in the world".

Spread over 225 acres, Yashobhoomi was designed by CP Kukreja in collaboration with IDOM (Spain).

The award will be presented at a ceremony to be held in Athens, Greece, on September 20.