Yashwantrao Chavan Maha Open Univ, Vadhvan Port Project ink pact to provide skill training

Thane/Palghar, Jan 29 (PTI) The Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University and Vadhvan Port Project Ltd on Wednesday signed an MoU as part of which skill-based training will be provided to students, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) said in a release.

Under the collaboration, the university will design and conduct essential skill-based programmes to cater to the operational requirements of Vadhvan Port, the release said.

The initiative will focus on developing training modules and creating employment opportunities for skilled students, thereby generating a future-ready workforce for the maritime sector.

Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Shantanu Thakur visited the JNPA on Wednesday, it added.

"With strategic projects like Vadhvan Port on the horizon, we are paving the way for enhanced trade capacity and global competitiveness. The government remains dedicated to creating policies and infrastructure that empower the maritime industry, streamline logistics, and bolster India's standing as a major player in global trade," Thakur said as per the release.