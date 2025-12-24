Yatayat Corporation India files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Logistics and transportation services company Yatayat Corporation India Ltd has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 77 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 56 lakh equity shares by a promoter, taking the total offer size to up to 1.33 crore equity shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Tuesday.

Proceeds from the fresh issue are proposed to be utilised towards repayment of certain borrowings, meeting working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Yatayat Corporation operates in the road logistics segment, with its business focused on Full Truck Load (FTL) transportation, providing point-to-point freight movement across key logistics corridors in India and is supported by 34 branches and 1 warehouse across 12 states.

Yatayat's clientele spans agriculture and agri-inputs, building materials and construction, chemicals and allied industries, energy and power, engineering and industrial manufacturing, IT and technology solutions, metals and mining, textiles and apparel, and other industrial and consumer segments.

On the financial front, Yatayat Corporation India reported a revenue from operations of Rs 448.13 crore in FY25, up from Rs 348.34 crore in FY24.

Profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 30 crore in FY25 compared to Rs 15 crore in FY24.

Unistone Capital is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue. PTI SP HVA