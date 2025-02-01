Yatra CEO applauds Union Budget 2025 for boosting tourism sector

New Delhi: Dhruv Shringi, Co-Founder & CEO of Yatra Online Limited, has hailed the Union Budget 2025 for its strong focus on boosting India's tourism sector. Shringi commended the government's initiatives, particularly those aimed at improving accessibility to religious and cultural sites.

The budget's increased allocation for infrastructure development and the expansion of the UDAN scheme to 120 new destinations, including greenfield airports in Bihar, were highlighted by Shringi as significant steps towards unlocking the tourism potential of Tier 2 and 3 cities.

He also applauded the focus on medical tourism, simplified e-visas, and support for homestays, which he believes will create new opportunities for travelers and entrepreneurs.

Yatra has expressed its commitment to supporting the growth of the tourism sector by leveraging its network and technology to offer competitive fares, curated travel packages, and empowered local homestays.