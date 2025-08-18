Yatra launches advanced AI travel assistant DIYA offering end-to-end travel planning

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Online travel company Yatra Online (Yatra) on Monday announced the launch of DIYA, a generative AI-powered advanced travel solution that delivers an end-to-end experience in over 100 languages.

DIYA is an advanced travel solution that combines complete trip creation, instant booking, post-booking management, and multilingual support into one seamless interface, Yatra said in a statement.

"With DIYA, our AI-powered travel assistant, travellers can plan, book, and manage trips with instant, intuitive, multilingual support, available 24/7. From crafting itineraries and booking journeys to handling last-minute changes in your preferred language, DIYA is built for the way India travels today -- fast, personal, and multilingual," Yatra Online Co-Founder and CTO Manish Amin said. PTI SM TRB TRB