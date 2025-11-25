New Delhi: Online travel services firm Yatra Online Ltd on Tuesday announced a leadership transition with Co-Founder and CEO Dhruv Shringi being elevated to the position of Executive Chairman of the board.

The company also announced the appointment of Siddhartha Gupta as its new Chief Executive Officer(CEO), effective November 25, Yatra Online Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Shringi, who has been the CEO since inception, in this new role will guide Yatra's long-term vision with a focus on global expansion, innovation, and shareholder value creation, working in close collaboration with the board and leadership team, the company said.

The strategic leadership transition is to power the next phase of growth, it added.

Gupta, who in his earlier stints held senior roles at SAP, HP, and high-growth SaaS ventures in India and overseas, has over 25 years of experience in enterprise technology and B2B SaaS, it added.

He brings proven expertise in scaling businesses, driving digital transformation, and building strong customer partnerships, Yatra said.

"With Siddhartha coming on board, we are bringing in the right leadership at the right time. His depth of experience in enterprise sales and SaaS aligns perfectly with Yatra's B2B-first strategy," Shringi said.

Over the past 12 months, Yatra said it has onboarded 148 new corporate clients representing an annual potential business worth over Rs 700 crore.