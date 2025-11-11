Yatra Online net profit jumps 95.47 pc in July-September

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) Online travel company Yatra Online on Tuesday reported a 95.47 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 14.27 crore in July-September quarter of the current financial year.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 7.30 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Yatra Online said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company witnessed a growth of 48.41 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 350.86 crore compared to Rs 236.40 crore in the same period of the previous year.

"I am pleased to report that for the second-quarter we delivered robust financial and operational performance, significantly exceeding annual growth guidance despite a reduction in the overall domestic aviation industry in India. This success is driven by sustained momentum in business travel demand and effective execution across our platforms," Yatra Online whole-time director-cum-chief executive officer Dhruv Shringi said.

He said, the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) business continues to excel, establishing Yatra as a dominant market player in India.

"Despite volume pressures in B2C air ticketing, the diversified revenue mix, including hotels and packages and MICE, successfully mitigated challenges," he added.

"Looking ahead, we remain focused on scaling high-margin segments, deepening technology capabilities, and driving sustainable long-term value for stakeholders. On the back of the strong momentum we are also raising our adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year from the current growth guidance of 30 per cent to a revised growth guidance of 35-40 per cent," Shringi added.

Shares of the company on Tuesday closed at Rs 164.75 apiee, up 13.58 per cent, on BSE. PTI SM HVA