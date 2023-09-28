Yatra Online shares fall over 4 pc in debut trade

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Shares of Yatra Online on Thursday ended with a discount of more than 4 per cent against the issue price of Rs 142.

The stock made its debut at Rs 130, registering a decline of 8.45 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it fell by 10.28 per cent to Rs 127.40. Shares of the company finally ended at Rs 135.95 apiece, lower by 4.26 per cent.

On the NSE, shares of the company began the trade at Rs 127.50, recording a fall of 10.21 per cent. It later ended at Rs 136 per piece, a decline of 4.22 per cent.

The company's market valuation was at Rs 2,133.28 crore.

In terms of traded volume, 7.43 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and over 1 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

In the broader equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 610.37 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at 65,508.32. The Nifty declined 192.90 points or 0.98 per cent to end at 19,523.55.

The initial public offer of travel company Yatra Online was subscribed 1.61 times last week.

The Rs 775 crore-initial share sale had a fresh issue of up to Rs 602 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.21 crore equity shares.

The price range for the offer was Rs 135-142 a share.

Proceeds from the fresh issue worth up to Rs 150 crore will be utilised towards strategic investments, acquisitions and inorganic growth and up to Rs 392 crore towards investment in customer acquisition and retention, technology, and other organic growth initiatives.

Yatra Online Ltd is a corporate travel services provider in terms of the number of corporate clients and the third largest online travel company in the country among key online travel players in terms of gross booking revenue and operating revenue. PTI SUM SHW