Yediyurappa compliments FM for a realistic budget without pre-election popular slogans

Bengaluru, Feb 1 (PTI) Terming the interim budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as "progressive", veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Thursday complimented her for presenting a realistic budget that will improve the standard of living of people.

The former Karnataka Chief Minister said the budget reaffirms the commitment of the BJP government towards building a strong, empowered, developed and a "Vishwaguru" India in the coming days, which will complement the progress of the country.

"Hearty congratulations to the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has presented the country's 'progressive budget' to further strengthen the country's economy, and towards realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concept of Navabharat," Yediyurappa posted on social media platform X.

"Without presenting the budget of pre-election popular slogans, through this interim budget, the Union Finance Minister has presented a realistic budget that will improve the standard of living of our youth, farmers, women and especially the backward and vulnerable sections of the people, creating new hope and opportunities," he added.

Sitharaman today presented her sixth straight budget ahead of the Parliamentary elections, matching the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

Presenting a vote on account or an interim budget for 2024-25, she proposed no changes in income tax rates for individuals and corporates, and customs duty.

In less than an hour-long budget speech, she presented the Modi government's achievements in the last 10 years that transformed India from being a 'fragile' economy to the world's fastest-growing major economy. PTI KSU KSU SDP SS