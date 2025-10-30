Yellow peas import to attract 30 pc duty from Nov 1

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The government has imposed a 30 per cent duty on yellow peas import from November 1.

However, shipments with a bill of lading on or before October 31 would still be imported with zero duty.

In a notification, the Department of Revenue said import of yellow peas will attract 10 per cent standard rate and 20 per cent Agriculture Infrastructure and Development cess (AIDC) if the Bill of Lading is issued on or after November 1, 2025.

The government in May had allowed duty-free import of yellow peas till March 2026. PTI JD TRB