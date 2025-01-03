Yes Bank clocks 12.6 pc loan growth; IndusInd Bank posts 12 pc rise in advances

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Yes Bank on Friday said it has posted a credit growth of 12.6 per cent at Rs 2.45 lakh crore for the December quarter.

Advertisment

Total advances were Rs 2.17 lakh crore at the end of December 31, 2023, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The lender reported a 14.6 per cent rise in total deposits to Rs 2.77 lakh crore as against Rs 2.41 lakh crore at the end of the third quarter of the previous financial year.

Liquidity Coverage Ratio rose to 133.2 per cent at the end of December 2024 as compared to 118.4 per cent at the end of nine-month period of previous fiscal.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, another private sector lender IndusInd Bank reported a 12 per cent growth in credit at Rs 3.67 lakh crore during October-December quarter as compared to Rs 3.27 lakh crore in the third quarter of the previous financial year.

At the same time, deposits grew by 11 per cent to Rs 4.09 lakh crore as compared to Rs 3.68 lakh crore in the same quarter a year ago, IndusInd Bank said in a separate regulatory filing. PTI DP HVA HVA