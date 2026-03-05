New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Private sector lender Yes Bank on Thursday announced the launch of an exclusive salary account, a solution designed to support the financial and lifestyle needs of working women ahead of International Women's Day.

This new offering will bring together a suite of specialised services spanning financial protection, preventive healthcare, lifestyle privileges and wealth-creation, all benefits on a single platform, the Bank said in a statement.

YES Essence Women's Salary Account will have features like exclusive free locker facility for the first year, Rs 5 lakh top-up health cover complimentary for a year and annual preventive health check-up once a year.

Besides, the account holder would get a complimentary Elegance Debit Card with 5 per cent cashback worth up to Rs 6,000 annually on select categories.

Last week, Yes Bank had detected unauthorised transactions worth USD 280,000 (Rs 2.5 crore) related to its multi-currency prepaid forex cards.

Unauthorised transactions were carried out by Yes Bank's Multi-Currency Prepaid Forex Card, which was issued in partnership with BookMyForex.

These unauthorised transactions were attempted on specific BIN numbers only and these fraudulent transactions were carried out on 15 merchants that are based out of a Latin American country, in the early hours of February 24, 2026, the bank had said.

Due to the bank's monitoring and control mechanisms, 688 unauthorized transaction attempts were declined, which led to the safeguarding of approximately USD 100,000. PTI DP DRR