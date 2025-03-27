Yield Engineering makes first semiconductor shipment from TN facility

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Mar 27 (PTI) Global leader in materials and interface engineering equipment solutions, Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. has commenced the shipment of first commercial VeroTherm Formic Acid Reflow tool, a semiconductor manufacturing equipment from its facility, near here, the company said on Thursday.

The export of the component to a 'leading global semiconductor manufacturer' signifies a pivotal moment for Yield Engineering Systems and the burgeoning semiconductor ecosystem in India.

It is the first equipment produced in India for advanced semiconductor applications, including High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) critical components for Artificial Intelligence and High Performance computing applications, the city-based company said in a press release on Thursday.

The company began operations in September 2024 and the facility in Sulur is an integral part of the company's strategic expansion plan aimed at serving global customers.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary S Krishnan said the commencement of semiconductor component exports from the Yield Engineering Systems manufacturing facility, marks a remarkable advancement for India's semiconductor industry.

"This initiative aligns perfectly with our national vision of building a self-reliant and robust semiconductor ecosystem. We are committed to providing all necessary support to foster further growth and innovation in this sector, thereby bolstering India's position in the global semiconductor market," he was quoted as saying in the press release.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa said, "We are immensely happy that the first semiconductor equipment from the Yield Engineering Systems Sulur facility has been successfully shipped. This is yet another success of Chief Minister M K Stalin's trip to the United States last year and the Tamil Nadu Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy." "Despite global and national challenges, Tamil Nadu remains steadfast in its mission to be a global semiconductor hub, and that is why in the Tamil Nadu Budget 2025, the state has announced semiconductor manufacturing parks in Sulur and Palladam under a new Rs 500 crore semiconductor mission plan" he noted.

Yield Engineering Systems Chairman and CEO Ramakanth Alapati said, "this milestone of the first shipment from the Sulur facility underscores our unwavering commitment to strengthening the India semiconductor ecosystem, which will enable the efficient delivery of our products to customers in India and beyond." "This facility is fully integrated with our global manufacturing network, allowing us to consistently provide the reliability and technical expertise that our customers expect," he added. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH